Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Lithium Americas by 30.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.