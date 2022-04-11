Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $427.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LMT opened at $461.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.45 and its 200-day moving average is $377.56. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

