Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up 0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 21.86. 125,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,620,021. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 33.18.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,998,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,201,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

