Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.81.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.72 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

