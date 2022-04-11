Luna Coin Market Capitalization Tops $8,423.75 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,423.75 and approximately $66.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00209692 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.