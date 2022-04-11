Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $457.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

