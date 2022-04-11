Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.95.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.