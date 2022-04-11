Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

MGY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,815,000.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

