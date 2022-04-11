Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.08 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.