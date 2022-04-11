Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.30 ($3.18).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.12. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

