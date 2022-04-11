Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

