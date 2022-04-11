Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.