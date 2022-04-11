Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.