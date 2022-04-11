Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

