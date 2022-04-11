Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.