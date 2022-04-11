Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of MTDR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 196.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 146.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

