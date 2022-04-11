MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

