MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Hits $59.50 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00104551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

