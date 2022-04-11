mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.96 on Monday. mCloud Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

