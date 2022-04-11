mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.96 on Monday. mCloud Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLD)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.