Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CFO Sells $5,996,400.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

