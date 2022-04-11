Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.40). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

