Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

