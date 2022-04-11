Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
