Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,576.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,781 shares of company stock valued at $436,626. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

