Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 8.4%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 146,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 131,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$62.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

About Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

