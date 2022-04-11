Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 454,368 shares.The stock last traded at $52.63 and had previously closed at $55.30.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.