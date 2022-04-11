Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Micro Focus International worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

MFGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

