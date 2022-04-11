Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,260. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $146.08 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

