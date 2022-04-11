Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.59

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.59 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Middleby by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Middleby by 10.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Middleby by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Middleby by 22.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 114,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

