Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 162 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.76. 29,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,021. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

