Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.25% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ARBE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27.
About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)
Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
