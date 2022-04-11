Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.25% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

ARBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

