Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.15. 409,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,588. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

