Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $209,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 349,299 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $80.35. 134,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,783. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

