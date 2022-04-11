Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,130 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,055,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 83,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,272. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

