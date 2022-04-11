Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,260 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of OneSpan worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock remained flat at $$14.28 during trading hours on Monday. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSPN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

