Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,200 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Infosys by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

