Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,981 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 185,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. 8,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,168. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

