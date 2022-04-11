Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 260 655 652 24 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 725.25%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 80.26%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -187.52% -270.08% -14.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.21 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $235.04 million -$90.94 million -7.67

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

