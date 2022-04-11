MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $1,881.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.59 or 0.07408666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00256438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.00743417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00092784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00542871 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00375344 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

