Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.21

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

