Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 195 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

DIS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.33. 377,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

