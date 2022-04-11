Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.94. 50,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.