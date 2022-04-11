Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $736.06. 15,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.23.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $924.94.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.