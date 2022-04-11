Mizuho Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $42.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $9,377,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

