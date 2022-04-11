Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

