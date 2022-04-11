Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

