Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $52,139.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00537929 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

