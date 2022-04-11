Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Moody’s worth $180,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 26,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $7.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.55. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

