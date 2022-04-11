Morgan Stanley Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $40.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $45.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

