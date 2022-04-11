Morgan Stanley Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 538,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

