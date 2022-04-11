Morgan Stanley Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $966.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1,043.00 to $966.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $924.94.

BLK opened at $736.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $844.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

