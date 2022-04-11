Morgan Stanley Cuts DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,400.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,107.93.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $85.03 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

